Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 12,869,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,838. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $136.50.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 7,753 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $731,883.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,501 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 308.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.