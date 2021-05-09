Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post $670,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $2.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $8.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

