Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

KMT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.81. 346,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after buying an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

