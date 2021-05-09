Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.51). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

SQZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 593,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.