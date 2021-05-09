Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.34. 201,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,944. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.87. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.