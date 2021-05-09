Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.99. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,896. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.