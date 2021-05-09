Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.09. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.08 to $12.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.88. The stock had a trading volume of 473,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,045. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

