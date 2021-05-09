Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 597%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

