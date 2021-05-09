Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 142.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 180,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $2,498,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

