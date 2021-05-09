Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.46. 327,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $344.76 and a one year high of $455.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

