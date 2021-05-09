Zap (ZAP) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Zap has a total market cap of $30.65 million and $1.52 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

