ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $19,537.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.19 or 0.00509407 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00214816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00242255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,191,525 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

