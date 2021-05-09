Zealium 1-Day Volume Tops $170.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $66,254.51 and approximately $170.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013140 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $935.16 or 0.01608041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

