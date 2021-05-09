Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0069 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $27,018.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00249648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.95 or 0.01162184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.67 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,238.42 or 0.99783492 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,007,337,162 coins and its circulating supply is 750,310,843 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

