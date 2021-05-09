Zeepin Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $695,178.41 and $95,921.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00250860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.32 or 0.01205796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00788409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.81 or 1.00163736 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

