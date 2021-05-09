Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $813,885.81

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $813,885.81 and $80,835.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00250696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $701.79 or 0.01186988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00768686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,215.59 or 1.00156087 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

