ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.57 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 233.2% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $163.57 million and $1.04 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

