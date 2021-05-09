ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.64 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $51.72 million and $4.64 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

