Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.