Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 10,930 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.
Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
