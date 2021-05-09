Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 10,930 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

