Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 53,805 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,805 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.