Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of LYV opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

