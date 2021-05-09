Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.