Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,911 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 48,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

