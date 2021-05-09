Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

