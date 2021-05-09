Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

