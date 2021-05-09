Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

