Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

