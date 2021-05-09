Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $252.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

