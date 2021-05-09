Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,930 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

