Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,712 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

