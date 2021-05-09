Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 384,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

