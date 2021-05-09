Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

