Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $211.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

