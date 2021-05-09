Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,535 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SVMK worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SVMK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,989. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.