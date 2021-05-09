Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $191.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

