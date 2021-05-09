ZooKeeper Trading Up 27.9% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $797,736.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00246854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.63 or 0.01220763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.57 or 1.00062070 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 5,924,866 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

