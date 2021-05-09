ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $599.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00066165 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002914 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.37 or 0.00685699 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

