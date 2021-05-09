ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $58,879.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 158.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

