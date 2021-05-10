-$0.07 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evolent Health by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 626,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.