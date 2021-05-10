$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 208,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

