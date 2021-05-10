-$0.36 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.38). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 361,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.