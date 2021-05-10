$0.49 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

FCCY stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.