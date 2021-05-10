-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

