$0.64 EPS Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. PTC posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

