$0.74 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

