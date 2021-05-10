$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.52. 572,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

