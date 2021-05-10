0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

