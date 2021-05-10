0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $42,006.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00082469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00105470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $425.42 or 0.00770426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.32 or 0.08735025 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.