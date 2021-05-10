-$1.12 EPS Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Natera posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

NTRA traded down $11.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,279. Natera has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

